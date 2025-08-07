Thursday, August 7, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal chaired a high level meeting regarding Drap

Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal chaired a high level meeting regarding Drap
APP64-060825 ISLAMABAD: August 06 - Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal chaired a high level meeting regarding Drap. APP/ABB/SSH
4
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal chaired a high level meeting regarding Drap
APP64-060825
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan