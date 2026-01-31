Saturday, January 31, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal addressing the inauguration ceremony of Digitalized Healthcare Centre under Healthcare Digitalization Program

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal addressing the inauguration ceremony of Digitalized Healthcare Centre under Healthcare Digitalization Program
APP27-310126 KARACHI: January 31 – Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal addressing the inauguration ceremony of Digitalized Healthcare Centre under Healthcare Digitalization Program. APP/ABB/FHA
7
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal addressing the inauguration ceremony of Digitalized Healthcare Centre under Healthcare Digitalization Program
APP27-310126
KARACHI
Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal addressing the inauguration ceremony of Digitalized Healthcare Centre under Healthcare Digitalization Program
APP28-310126
KARACHI 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan