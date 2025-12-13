Saturday, December 13, 2025
APP09-131225 KARACHI: December 13 - Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal cutting ribbon to inaugurate Indus University North Karachi Campus. APP/SDQ/FHA
2
APP09-131225
KARACHI: December 13 – 
APP10-131225
KARACHI: December 13 – Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal inaugurates Indus University North Karachi Campus. APP/SDQ/FHA
APP11-131225
KARACHI: December 13 – Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal visiting Indus University North Karachi Campus. APP/SDQ/FHA
APP12-131225
KARACHI: December 13 – Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal receiving a shield during the inauguration ceremony of Indus University North Karachi Campus. APP/SDQ/FHA
APP13-131225
KARACHI: December 13 – Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal addresses at the inauguration of Indus University North Karachi Campus. APP/SDQ/FHA
