Sunday, December 21, 2025
Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, addresses the 17th Convocation Ceremony of Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE).

APP50-201225 KARACHI: December 20 - Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, addresses the 17th Convocation Ceremony of Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE). APP/SDQ/FHA
APP50-201225
KARACHI: December 20 – Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, addresses the 17th Convocation Ceremony of Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE).

APP47-201225
KARACHI: December 20 – Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, presents a degree to a graduating student during the 17th Convocation Ceremony of Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE). APP/SDQ/FHA

APP48-201225
KARACHI: December 20 – Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal presenting gold medal to a graduating student at 17th Convocation Ceremony of Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE). APP/SDQ/FHA
APP49-201225
KARACHI: December 20 – Graduating students pose for a photograph during the 17th Convocation Ceremony of Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE). APP/SDQ/FHA
