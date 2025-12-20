Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, addresses the 17th Convocation Ceremony of Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE).
APP47-201225
KARACHI: December 20 – Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, presents a degree to a graduating student during the 17th Convocation Ceremony of Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE). APP/SDQ/FHA
