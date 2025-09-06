Sunday, September 7, 2025
APP53-060925 BEIJING: September 06 – Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, witnessing the signing of agricultural MoUs worth over USD 4 billion during the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference. APP/ABB
BEIJING
