Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain meets Vice Minister for Agriculture of Kazakhstan Azat Sultanov on the sidelines of the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) 2026 in Berlin to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and food security
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.