Tuesday, December 9, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain meeting...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain meeting with Ambassador of Tajikistan, Yusuf Sharifzoda.

APP79-091225 ISLAMABAD: December 09 - Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain meeting with Ambassador of Tajikistan, Yusuf Sharifzoda. APP/TZD/ABB
6
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain meeting with Ambassador of Tajikistan, Yusuf Sharifzoda.
APP79-091225
ISLAMABAD: December 09 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan