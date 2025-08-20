Thursday, August 21, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, meeting...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, meeting Governor of Qom Province, Mr. Akbar Behnamjou, at the Governor’s Office

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, meeting Governor of Qom Province, Mr. Akbar Behnamjou, at the Governor’s Office
APP75-200825 QOM: August 20 - Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, meeting Governor of Qom Province, Mr. Akbar Behnamjou, at the Governor’s Office. APP/IQJ/TZD/ABB
10
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, meeting Governor of Qom Province, Mr. Akbar Behnamjou, at the Governor’s Office
APP75-200825
QOM
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan