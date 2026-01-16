Friday, January 16, 2026
APP63-150126 ISLAMABAD: January 15 - Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain in a meeting with Stefan Schmitz, Executive Director of Crop Trust, during GFFA 2026 in Berlin, focusing on cooperation in crop diversity, climate-resilient agriculture, and research collaboration. APP/ABB/SSH
