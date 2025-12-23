Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, meets with H.E. Mr. Olyntho Vieira, Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, to discuss strategic cooperation in livestock, dairy, and meat sectors.
