Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, meets with H.E. Mr. Olyntho Vieira, Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, to discuss strategic cooperation in livestock, dairy, and meat sectors.

APP56-231225 ISLAMABAD: December 23 - Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, meets with H.E. Mr. Olyntho Vieira, Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, to discuss strategic cooperation in livestock, dairy, and meat sectors.
6
APP56-231225
ISLAMABAD: December 23 – 
