Friday, January 23, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain in...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain in a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Mr. Timothy Kane to discuss Pakistan-Australia cooperation in agriculture and livestock

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain in a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Mr. Timothy Kane to discuss Pakistan-Australia cooperation in agriculture and livestock
APP63-220126 ISLAMABAD: January 22 – Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain in a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Mr. Timothy Kane to discuss Pakistan-Australia cooperation in agriculture and livestock. APP/TZD/ABB
7
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain in a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Mr. Timothy Kane to discuss Pakistan-Australia cooperation in agriculture and livestock
APP63-220126
ISLAMABAD
Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain in a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Mr. Timothy Kane to discuss Pakistan-Australia cooperation in agriculture and livestock
APP64-220126
ISLAMABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan