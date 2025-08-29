Friday, August 29, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureFederal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairs...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairs a meeting with Dr. Sajid Ali, Country Representative of CIMMYT Pakistan, to discuss collaboration on improving wheat yields and ensuring food security in federal capital.

APP39-290825 ISLAMABAD: August 29 – Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairs a meeting with Dr. Sajid Ali, Country Representative of CIMMYT Pakistan, to discuss collaboration on improving wheat yields and ensuring food security in federal capital. APP/ABB/SSH/ABB/SSH
9
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairs a meeting with Dr. Sajid Ali, Country Representative of CIMMYT Pakistan, to discuss collaboration on improving wheat yields and ensuring food security in federal capital.
APP39-290825
ISLAMABAD: August 29 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan