Friday, December 26, 2025
Federal Minister for Ministry of National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain chairs an interactive meeting with exporters at Lahore Chamber of commerce.

LAHORE: December 26 - Federal Minister for Ministry of National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain chairs an interactive meeting with exporters at Lahore Chamber of commerce.
LAHORE: December 26 – 
APP18-261225
LAHORE: December 26 – Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain in group photo during his visit at Lahore Chamber of Commerce. APP/AHF/ABB
