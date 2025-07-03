HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry talking to Ambassador...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry talking to Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan, Fahad bin Sulaiman bin Khalaf AlKharusi who called on him

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry talking to Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan, Fahad bin Sulaiman bin Khalaf AlKharusi who called on him
APP54-030725 ISLAMABAD: July 03 - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry talking to Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan, Fahad bin Sulaiman bin Khalaf AlKharusi who called on him. APP/ABB
10
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry talking to Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan, Fahad bin Sulaiman bin Khalaf AlKharusi who called on him
APP54-030725
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan