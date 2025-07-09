Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry addressing a workshop on National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025-2035

APP44-090725 ISLAMABAD: July 09 - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry addressing a workshop on National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025-2035. APP/TZD/ABB
