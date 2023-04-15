Federal Minister for Law Nazir Tarar, former President Supreme Court Bar Ahsan Bhoon participates in the certificate giving ceremony at the Punjab Bar Council

APP25-150423 LAHORE: April 15 - Federal Minister for Law Nazir Tarar, former President Supreme Court Bar Ahsan Bhoon participates in the certificate giving ceremony at the Punjab Bar Council. APP/AMI/MOS
PM felicitates newly elected Punjab BC office bearers

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan and Afzal Khokhar are participating in the meeting of PML-N at 180 h Modal Town

Federal Minister for Law,Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar ,International Husman Rights Law,

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressesto the International Husman Rights Law Conference at local hotel

Dean of Law Faculty from University of London, Simon Askey called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar at Ministry of Law and Justice

Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial meeting a delegation of Punjab Bar Council at Supreme Court of Pakistan

Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial meeting a delegation of Punjab Bar Council at Supreme Court of Pakistan

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Ministers including Shazia Marri, Agha Hassan Baloch and Senator Kamran Murtza talking with relatives of missing persons to eliminate their sit-in at Red Zone area of Quetta.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) M. Ahsan Bhoon had a meeting with Iftihkhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works

Ahsan Bhoon, President Supreme Court Bar Association Called on to Maulana Abdul Wasey, Federal Minister for Housing and Works.

Ahsan Bhoon, President Supreme Court Bar Association Called on to Maulana Abdul Wasey, Federal Minister for Housing and Works.

Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council, Chairman Legal Education Committee Punjab Bar Council, President and Secretary Supreme Court Bar Association called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

The Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed in a group photo with the delegation of Punjab Bar Council in Supreme Court

The Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed in a group photo with the delegation of Punjab Bar Council in Supreme Court

Fawad seeks bar associations role in bringing political parties closer on reforms

Honble Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed in a group photo with the delegation of Punjab Bar Council in Supreme Court

Honble Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed in a group photo with the delegation of Punjab Bar Council in Supreme Court