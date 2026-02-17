Wednesday, February 18, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Minister for Law & Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar had a...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Minister for Law & Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar had a meeting with newly elected leadership of Mianwali Bar Association.

APP60-170226 ISLAMABAD: February 17 – Federal Minister for Law & Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar had a meeting with newly elected leadership of Mianwali Bar Association. APP/ABB
70
Federal Minister for Law & Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar had a meeting with newly elected leadership of Mianwali Bar Association.
APP60-170226
ISLAMABAD: February 17 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan