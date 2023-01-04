PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Chaired First Meeting on Anti-Corruption Taskforce for Review of Institutional Framework of Anti-Corruption Institutions at Ministry of Law and Justice Wed, 4 Jan 2023, 10:28 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP97-040123 ISLAMABAD: January 04 - Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Chaired First Meeting on Anti-Corruption Taskforce for Review of Institutional Framework of Anti-Corruption Institutions at Ministry of Law and Justice. APP/FHA/MOS APP97-040123 ISLAMABAD: