Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam addressing a seminar on the eve of International Human Rights Day “People of IIOJK are Rights Holders Rather Then Passive Subjects” at Kashmir House.
