HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam talking...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam talking to media person after condoling with the family members of those who died in the tragic Swat incident.

33
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam talking to media person after condoling with the family members of those who died in the tragic Swat incident.
APP37-290625
SIALKOT: June 29 – 
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam talking to media person after condoling with the family members of those who died in the tragic Swat incident.
APP36-290625
SIALKOT: June 29 – Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam, offering Fateha while condoling with the family members of those who died in the tragic Swat incident. APP/MUT/TZD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan