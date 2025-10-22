Wednesday, October 22, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam presiding a meeting to review preparations about Black Day to be marked on October 27

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam presiding a meeting to review preparations about Black Day to be marked on October 27
APP70-221025 ISLAMABAD: October 22 - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam presiding a meeting to review preparations about Black Day to be marked on October 27. APP/ABB
5
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam presiding a meeting to review preparations about Black Day to be marked on October 27
APP70-221025
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan