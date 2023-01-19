Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque chairing 2nd meeting of Board of Governors (BOG) of National Information Technology Board (NITB)

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque chairing 2nd meeting of Board of Governors (BOG) of National Information Technology Board (NITB)
APP56-180123 KARACHI: January 18 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque chairing 2nd meeting of Board of Governors (BOG) of National Information Technology Board (NITB). APP/IQJ/ABB/FHA
Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque chairing 2nd meeting of Board of Governors (BOG) of National Information Technology Board (NITB)
APP56-180123 KARACHI