Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque attended the informal Meeting of the heads of Delegations representing around the Globe in ITU PP-22 at Bucharest

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque attended the informal Meeting of the heads of Delegations representing around the Globe in ITU PP-22 at Bucharest
APP42-250922 ROMANIA: September 25 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque attended the informal Meeting of the heads of Delegations representing around the Globe in ITU PP-22 at Bucharest. APP
Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque attended the informal Meeting of the heads of Delegations representing around the Globe in ITU PP-22 at Bucharest
APP42-250922 ROMANIA:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in a group photo on the occasion of Ministerial Roundtable Conference at Bucharest

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in a group photo on the occasion of Ministerial Roundtable Conference at Bucharest

Chairman HEC, Mukhtar Ahmed called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at Ministry of Law

Chairman HEC, Mukhtar Ahmed called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at Ministry of Law

Federal Minister for Information, Technology and Telecom Syed Amin-ul-Haque attending IT related matters meeting with Karachi Press Club IT Committee.

Federal Minister for Information, Technology and Telecom Syed Amin-ul-Haque attending IT related matters meeting with Karachi Press Club IT Committee.

Federal Minister for Information, Technology and Telecom Syed Amin-ul-Haque addressing media persons at Karachi Press Club.

Federal Minister for Information, Technology and Telecom Syed Amin-ul-Haque addressing media persons at Karachi Press Club.

Murtaza assures to support surgical industry

Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan,Waqas Raza Presenting a Shield to Federal Minister for industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mehmood

Federal Minister on Commerce & Investment Syed Naveed Qamar meeting with Ambassador of UAE at his office

Federal Minister on Commerce & Investment Syed Naveed Qamar meeting with Ambassador of UAE at his office

The ship received by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Consul General of Oman in Karachi Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, along with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority

The ship received by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Consul General of Oman in Karachi Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, along with...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at 1st NSPP Public Policy Conference at National School of Public Policy

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at 1st NSPP Public Policy Conference at National School of Public Policy

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador

Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique being briefed by Railway officials regarding repairing of railway track which was damaged in recent rains and flood.

Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique being briefed by Railway officials regarding repairing of railway track which was damaged in recent rains and flood

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari alongwith Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab addressing a press conference at KPT.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari alongwith Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab addressing a press conference at KPT

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Meeting with Federal Minister of Communications Molana Asad Mehmood for rescue and relief affairs at Shahbaz Hall

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Meeting with Federal Minister of Communications Molana Asad Mehmood for rescue and relief affairs at...