Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Admiral Ravindra C wijegunaratne.

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Admiral Ravindra C wijegunaratne.
APP10-240524 ISLAMABAD: May 24 - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Admiral Ravindra C wijegunaratne.
Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Admiral Ravindra C wijegunaratne.
APP10-240524
ISLAMABAD: May 24 –
Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Admiral Ravindra C wijegunaratne.
APP09-240524
ISLAMABAD: May 24 – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi presenting souvenir to Sri Lankan High Commissioner Admiral Ravindra C wijegunaratne.

 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services