Monday, July 7, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
APP48-060725 LAHORE: July 06 - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. APP/ABB
38
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
APP48-060725
LAHORE
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan