Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Social Media Association (PSMA) at Newports Institute of Communication and Economics.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Social Media Association (PSMA) at Newports Institute of Communication and Economics.
APP39-201122 KARACHI: November 20 - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Social Media Association (PSMA) at Newports Institute of Communication and Economics. APP/SDQ/TZD
Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Social Media Association (PSMA) at Newports Institute of Communication and Economics.
APP39-201122 KARACHI:
Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Social Media Association (PSMA) at Newports Institute of Communication and Economics.
APP40-201122 KARACHI: November 20 – Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque cutting cake during launching ceremony of Pakistan Social Media Association (PSMA) at Newports Institute of Communication and Economics. APP/SDQ/TZD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani addressing at the launching ceremony of a book titled 'Pakistan in an age of Turbulence' at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani addressing at the launching ceremony of a book titled ‘Pakistan in an age of Turbulence’ at the Pakistan Institute of...

The Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial at the launching ceremony of documentary at the Law and Justice Commission of...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the launching ceremony of book ‘Mard e Darwesh’ of Raja Muhammad Zaheer Khan

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the launching ceremony of book ‘Mard e Darwesh’ of Raja Muhammad Zaheer Khan

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing the launching ceremony of commercial helicopter flight operations for tourists in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing the launching ceremony of commercial helicopter flight operations for tourists in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Writer M Ilyas (retired director, M/o I&B) with Chief Guest, Ms. Shahera Shahid, Secretary Information at the launching ceremony of his Novel The Treasure in the whispering Pines organized by the Information Service Academy

Writer M Ilyas (retired director, M/o I&B) with Chief Guest, Ms. Shahera Shahid, Secretary Information at the launching ceremony of his Novel The Treasure...

President Arif Alvi addressing the launching ceremony of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH)'s Annual Report at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Arif Alvi addressing the launching ceremony of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH)’s Annual Report at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Group photo of Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Zeb Jaffar and National Commissioner Pakistan Girl Guides Association Maria Maud along with Country Head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Markus Ruck Sabri at launching ceremony of National training of trainers 2022 badge on "Prevention & Elimination of Child Domestic Labour" in collaboration with (ILO) at Pakistan Girl Guides Association HQ

Group photo of Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Zeb Jaffar and National Commissioner Pakistan Girl Guides Association Maria Maud...

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar addressing at the launching ceremony of the National Priority Sectors Export Strategy at Local Hotel in Federal Capital

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar addressing at the launching ceremony of the National Priority Sectors Export Strategy at Local Hotel in Federal...

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the launching ceremony of National Polio Vaccination Campaign

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the launching ceremony of National Polio Vaccination Campaign

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the launching ceremony of National Polio Vaccination Campaign

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the launching ceremony of National Polio Vaccination Campaign

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro, UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative, Knut Ostby, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari, General, Police Service of Pakistan, Abbas Ahsan, posing for a group photograph along with percipients after the launching ceremony of the first-ever Policing Plans for the Merged Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at a local hotel

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro, UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative, Knut Ostby, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari, General,...

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin UI Haque visiting projects put on display in a two-day Techiton 1.0 Computer Science and Technology Exhibition of the Newports Institute of Communications and Economics

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin UI Haque visiting projects put on display in a two-day Techiton 1.0 Computer Science and...