Tuesday, July 29, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, met...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, met with a distinguished Chinese delegation on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, met with a distinguished Chinese delegation on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference
APP25-260725 SHANGHAI: July 26 - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, met with a distinguished Chinese delegation on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference APP/ABB/FHA
345
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, met with a distinguished Chinese delegation on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference
APP25-260725
SHANGHAI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan