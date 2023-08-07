PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Secretary of Information and Broadcasting & Managing Director PTV Sohail Ali Khan handing over Health Card to Senior Actor Ayaz Khan at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony Mon, 7 Aug 2023, 1:14 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP76-060823 KARACHI: August 06 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Secretary of Information and Broadcasting & Managing Director PTV Sohail Ali Khan handing over Health Card to Senior Actor Ayaz Khan at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony. APP/SDQ/ZID APP76-060823 KARACHI: