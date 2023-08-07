Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing the artists, directors, and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony held at a local hotel here on Sunday

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing the artists, directors, and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony held at a local hotel here on Sunday
KARACHI, August 06: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing the artists, directors, and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony held at a local hotel here on Sunday.APP/photo by SDQ
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing the artists, directors, and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony held at a local hotel here on Sunday
KARACHI, August 06:.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan addressing to the artists, directors and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony

Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan addressing to the artists, directors and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori addressing to the artists, directors and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori addressing to the artists, directors and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Secretary of Information and Broadcasting & Managing Director PTV Sohail Ali Khan handing over Health Card to Senior Actor Ayaz Khan at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Secretary of Information and Broadcasting & Managing Director PTV Sohail Ali Khan handing over...

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Secretary of Information and Broadcasting & Managing Director PTV Sohail Ali Khan handing over Health Card to Senior Actor Shahzad Raza at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Secretary of Information and Broadcasting & Managing Director PTV Sohail Ali Khan handing over...

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing to the artists, directors and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing to the artists, directors and producers at Icon Awards 2023 ceremony

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mariyum Aurangzeb in a meeting with Karachi Press Club Member Governing Body during her visit to Karachi Press Club

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mariyum Aurangzeb in a meeting with Karachi Press Club Member Governing Body during her visit to Karachi Press...

President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Sohaib Ahmed present traditional Ajrak to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb during her visit to Karachi Press Club

President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Sohaib Ahmed present traditional Ajrak to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb during her...

Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to media at Karachi Press Club

Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC)

Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference