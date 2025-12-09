Wednesday, December 10, 2025
APP99-091225 ISLAMABAD: December 09 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar presenting a photo album to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, in the presence of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/ABB
9
APP99-091225
ISLAMABAD: December 09 – 
