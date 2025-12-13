Sunday, December 14, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar addressing the book launch...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar addressing the book launch ceremony of “Nawaz Sharif, Mard-e-Ahan”, written by senior journalist Nawaz Raza, at the Lahore Press Club.

APP42-131225 LAHORE: December 13 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar addressing the book launch ceremony of “Nawaz Sharif, Mard-e-Ahan”, written by senior journalist Nawaz Raza, at the Lahore Press Club. APP/ABB
4
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar addressing the book launch ceremony of “Nawaz Sharif, Mard-e-Ahan”, written by senior journalist Nawaz Raza, at the Lahore Press Club.
APP42-131225
LAHORE: December 13 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan