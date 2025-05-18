- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

APP23-180525

LAHORE: May 18 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, addresses a gathering in his constituency NA-127 Green Town to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces following the successful military operation ‘Bunyan-um-Marsous’ against Indian aggression. His mother, Sajida Farooq Tarar, Senior leader PMLN is present alongside him during the event. APP/AMI/FHA