Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar, SAPM Tariq Fatmi and Saeed Mehdi, former Principal Secretary to PM at an Iftar hosted by former Federal Information Secretary Anwer Mahmood for senior media persons and senior serving and retired officers
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.