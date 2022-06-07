Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood addressing a launching ceremony of Enhancement of Competitiveness of Pakistan Domestic Fan Industry and Surgical Instruments

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood addressing a launching ceremony of Enhancement of Competitiveness of Pakistan Domestic Fan Industry and Surgical Instruments
APP68-070622 ISLAMABAD: June 07  Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood addressing a launching ceremony of Enhancement of Competitiveness of Pakistan Domestic Fan Industry and Surgical Instruments. APP
Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood addressing a launching ceremony of Enhancement of Competitiveness of Pakistan Domestic Fan Industry and Surgical Instruments
APP68-070622 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch inaugurating Tele Health Facility at CIS Technology Park

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch inaugurating Tele Health Facility at CIS Technology Park

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presiding over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presiding over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail in a meeting with a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Mr Atif Munir Shaikh at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail in a meeting with a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by...

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Addressing the first Plenary of the Stockholm+50 Meetings on Behalf of G77 and China.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Addressing the first Plenary of the Stockholm+50 Meetings on Behalf of G77 and China.

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal is addressing a press conference at Press Information Department.

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal is addressing a press conference at Press Information Department.

Thomas Seiler, Charge d Affairs A.I. of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan calls on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ayaz Sadiq at Ministry of Economic Affairs

Thomas Seiler, Charge d Affairs A.I. of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan calls on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ayaz Sadiq at Ministry...

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi, Vice Chief of Naval Staff called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Miftah Ismail at Ministry of Economic Affairs

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi, Vice Chief of Naval Staff called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Miftah Ismail at Ministry of Economic Affairs

H.E. Tomas Smetanka, Ambassador of Czech Republic to Pakistan calls on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ayaz Sadiq at Ministry of Economic Affairs

H.E. Tomas Smetanka, Ambassador of Czech Republic to Pakistan calls on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ayaz Sadiq at Ministry of Economic Affairs

H.E. Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division

H.E. Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance...

Country Director World Food Program Chris Kaye calls on Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri.

Country Director World Food Program Chris Kaye calls on Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing the Virtual Arab Region and Western Asia Regional Consultation for the Transforming Education Summit, hosted by the State of Qatar.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing the Virtual Arab Region and Western Asia Regional Consultation for the Transforming...