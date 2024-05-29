- Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
- SPA triumphs at Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 in digital media category
- Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain presiding over a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board.
- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar delivering remarks at the dinner for International Delegates to Symposium From Gandhara to the World at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
- Federal Minister for Communications, Investment Board and Privatization, Abdul Aleem Khan addressing an International Conference.
Pakistan's National News Agency