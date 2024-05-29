Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain presiding over a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain presiding over a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board.
APP48-290524
ISLAMABAD: May 29 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services