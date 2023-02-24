Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, together with Japanese Ambassador Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro, cutting the cake to mark the 63rd birthday of His Majesty the Emperor

APP06-240223 ISLAMABAD: February 24 - Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, together with Japanese Ambassador Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro, cutting the cake to mark the 63rd birthday of His Majesty the Emperor. APP/MAF/MOS
APP06-240223 ISLAMABAD

H.E Mr. Donald Blome US Ambassador to Pakistan called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Federal Capital

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a shield to H.E Mr. Donald Blome US Ambassador to Pakistan in Federal Capital

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN delivering Explanation of Vote by Pakistan after adoption of resolution during General Assembly: Eleventh Emergency Special Session (Ukraine)

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN delivering Explanation of Vote by Pakistan after adoption of resolution during General Assembly: Eleventh Emergency Special Session (Ukraine)

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of Italy at Parliament House

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Representative in Pakistan Dr. Luay Shabaneh called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada

Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdulqadir Patel called on Ramez Alraee, Ambassador of Syrian Arab Republic

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering condolences to Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Mehmet Paçaci over the loss of life and property in the recent earthquake in Turkiye, during his visit to the Embassy of Turkiye

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering condolences to Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Mehmet Paçaci over the loss of life and property in the recent earthquake in Turkiye, during his visit to the Embassy of Turkiye

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister EAD Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarrar, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and Attaullah Tarrar visited the Embassy of Turkiye to condole over the loss of life and property in the recent earthquake in Turkiye

Turkish Ambassador, Mehmet Paçaci receiving Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at the Turkish Embassy to offer condolences over the recent earthquake

