Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, together with Japanese Ambassador Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro, cutting the cake to mark the 63rd birthday of His Majesty the Emperor Fri, 24 Feb 2023, 3:45 PM ISLAMABAD: February 24 - Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, together with Japanese Ambassador Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro, cutting the cake to mark the 63rd birthday of His Majesty the Emperor.