Wednesday, September 3, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal addresses the inauguration of the...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal addresses the inauguration of the polio eradication programme at Baldia Town

Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal addresses the inauguration of the polio eradication programme at Baldia Town
APP33-030925 KARACHI: September 03- Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal addresses the inauguration of the polio eradication programme at Baldia Town. APP/SDQ/MAF/TZD/SSH
7
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal addresses the inauguration of the polio eradication programme at Baldia Town
APP33-030925
KARACHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan