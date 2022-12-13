PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives at New York to host Special G77 and China Ministerial Meeting at the United Nations Headquarters Tue, 13 Dec 2022, 9:39 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP61-131222 NEW YORK: December 13 - Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives at New York to host Special G77 and China Ministerial Meeting at the United Nations Headquarters. APP/ABB/MOS APP61-131222 NEW YORK