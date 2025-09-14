Sunday, September 14, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb is distributing ration...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb is distributing ration among the flood-stricken families during his visit to Ration Distribution Center.

APP20-140925 KAMALIA: September 14 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb is distributing ration among the flood-stricken families during his visit to Ration Distribution Center. APP/TWR/TZD/FHA
6
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb is distributing ration among the flood-stricken families during his visit to Ration Distribution Center.
APP20-140925
KAMALIA: September 14 – 
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb is distributing ration among the flood-stricken families during his visit to Ration Distribution Center.
APP21-140925
KAMALIA: September 14 – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb is distributing ration among the flood-stricken families during his visit to Ration Distribution Center. APP/TWR/TZD/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan