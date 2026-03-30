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– Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with VEON Group CEO Mr. Kaan Terzioğlu and the Jazz leadership at the Finance Division.

- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with VEON Group CEO Mr. Kaan Terzioğlu and the Jazz leadership at the Finance Division.
APP42-300326
ISLAMABAD: March 30 
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with VEON Group CEO Mr. Kaan Terzioğlu and the Jazz leadership at the Finance Division.
APP43-300326
ISLAMABAD: March 30 – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with VEON Group CEO Mr. Kaan Terzioğlu and the Jazz leadership at the Finance Division. APP/FHA
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with VEON Group CEO Mr. Kaan Terzioğlu and the Jazz leadership at the Finance Division.
APP44-300326
ISLAMABAD: March 30 – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with VEON Group CEO Mr. Kaan Terzioğlu and the Jazz leadership at the Finance Division. APP/FHA
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