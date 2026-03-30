– Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with VEON Group CEO Mr. Kaan Terzioğlu and the Jazz leadership at the Finance Division. APP42-300326ISLAMABAD: March 30 APP43-300326ISLAMABAD: March 30 – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with VEON Group CEO Mr. Kaan Terzioğlu and the Jazz leadership at the Finance Division. APP/FHA APP44-300326ISLAMABAD: March 30 – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with VEON Group CEO Mr. Kaan Terzioğlu and the Jazz leadership at the Finance Division. APP/FHA Previous Post ederal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with Dr. Reza Baqir and the Alvarez & Marsal delegation to discuss investment partnerships and avenues for strengthened economic cooperation. Next Post Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices to review national fuel stocks and global market developments at the Finance Division today.