Monday, December 1, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb holding a meeting...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb holding a meeting with a delegation led by Mr. Jean Bouquot, President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), accompanied by Mr. Ashfaq Yousaf Tola, President of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), and Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, President of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), at the Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb holding a meeting with a delegation led by Mr. Jean Bouquot, President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), accompanied by Mr. Ashfaq Yousaf Tola, President of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), and Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, President of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), at the Finance Division
APP38-011225 ISLAMABAD: December 01 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb holding a meeting with a delegation led by Mr. Jean Bouquot, President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), accompanied by Mr. Ashfaq Yousaf Tola, President of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), and Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, President of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), at the Finance Division. APP/IQJ/FHA
11
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb holding a meeting with a delegation led by Mr. Jean Bouquot, President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), accompanied by Mr. Ashfaq Yousaf Tola, President of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), and Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, President of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), at the Finance Division
APP38-011225
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan