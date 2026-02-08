Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Seyed Ali Madanizadeh, on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference 2026 for Emerging Market Economies
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.