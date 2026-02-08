Monday, February 9, 2026
APP37-060226 SAUDI ARABIA: February 08 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Seyed Ali Madanizadeh, on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference 2026 for Emerging Market Economies. APP/TZD
