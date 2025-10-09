Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Ambassador Shoaib Sarwar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Denmark, who called on the Finance Minister at Finance Division today. During the meeting, various aspects of bilateral ties and ways for further enhancing cooperation and collaborations in the field of trade and commerce between Pakistan and Denmark were discussed.
