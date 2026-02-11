Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing a meeting with a high-level international investors delegation comprising representatives of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), British International Investment (BII), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and Baltoro Capital at the Finance Division
