Saturday, October 25, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairing a meeting...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet held at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet held at Finance Division
APP76-241025 ISLAMABAD: October 24 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet held at Finance Division. APP/ABB
11
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet held at Finance Division
APP76-241025
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan