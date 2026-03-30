Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices to review national fuel stocks and global market developments at the Finance Division today. APP39-300326ISLAMABAD: March 30 – APP40-300326ISLAMABAD: March 30 – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices to review national fuel stocks and global market developments at the Finance Division today. APP/FHA APP41-300326ISLAMABAD: March 30 – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices to review national fuel stocks and global market developments at the Finance Division today. APP/FHA Previous Post – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with VEON Group CEO Mr. Kaan Terzioğlu and the Jazz leadership at the Finance Division. Next Post Registrar Muhammad Hafiz Ullah Khan inaugurates the Federal Constitutional Court’s cafeteria.