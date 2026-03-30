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Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices to review national fuel stocks and global market developments at the Finance Division today.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices to review national fuel stocks and global market developments at the Finance Division today.
APP39-300326
ISLAMABAD: March 30 – 
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices to review national fuel stocks and global market developments at the Finance Division today.
APP40-300326
ISLAMABAD: March 30 – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices to review national fuel stocks and global market developments at the Finance Division today. APP/FHA
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices to review national fuel stocks and global market developments at the Finance Division today.
APP41-300326
ISLAMABAD: March 30 – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices to review national fuel stocks and global market developments at the Finance Division today. APP/FHA
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