Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).
APP72-030823 ISLAMABAD: August 03 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT). APP/ABB/ZID
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).
APP72-030823 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E Ms. Jane Marriott CMG OBE, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E Ms. Jane Marriott CMG OBE, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at...

Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan with Interior Minister of Iraq Abdul Amir Al Shammari.

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan with Interior Minister of Iraq Abdul Amir Al Shammari

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Interior Minister of Iraq Abdul Amir Al Shammari during an agreement signing ceremony

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Interior Minister of Iraq Abdul Amir Al Shammari during an agreement signing ceremony

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan in a meeting with Interior Minister of Iraq Abdul Amir Al Shammari.

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan in a meeting with Interior Minister of Iraq Abdul Amir Al Shammari

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan in a delegation level meeting with Interior Minister of Iraq Abdul Amir Al Shammari

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan in a delegation level meeting with Interior Minister of Iraq Abdul Amir Al Shammari

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque addressing the the MOU Signing Ceremony for the Establishment of the Health Incubator and Science Technology Park at the ICCBS between Ministry IT and Telecommunication ICCBS University of Karachi

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque addressing the the MOU Signing Ceremony for the Establishment of the Health Incubator and...

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Turi visits security Control Room at Parachinar

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Haji Sajid Hussain Turi offers Dua for the peace and prosperity of the country and the successful conclusion of...

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman talking to media after unveiling the Pakistan's First National Adaptation Plan for Climate Change.

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman talking to media after unveiling the Pakistan’s First National Adaptation Plan for Climate Change