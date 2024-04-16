Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with Hela Cheikhrouhou, Regional Vice President for MCT, International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with Hela Cheikhrouhou, Regional Vice President for MCT, International Finance Corporation (IFC).
APP52-160424 WASHINGTON DC: April 16 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with Hela Cheikhrouhou, Regional Vice President for MCT, International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with Hela Cheikhrouhou, Regional Vice President for MCT, International Finance Corporation (IFC).
APP52-160424
WASHINGTON DC: April 16 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services