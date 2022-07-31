PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at Finance Division Sun, 31 Jul 2022, 10:08 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP34-310722 ISLAMABAD: July 31 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at Finance Division. APP APP34-310722 ISLAMABAD: