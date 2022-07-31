Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at Finance Division

ISLAMABAD:

Chief Operations Officer Anila Shakil receiving brand of the year 2021 award from Chief Guest Federal Minister for Commerce & Investment Naveed Qamar organized by Brands Foundation

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain offers Dua after inaugurating the New Building of IBCC Regional Office.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri and Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha meeting in PBM Head Office.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing to the Inauguration Ceremony of New Building of IBCC Regional Office

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presiding over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with delegation of Chinese power generation companies at Finance Division

ECC approve proposal to fix dealers margin at Rs. 7.00/liter for MS, HSD

H.E. Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division.

Federal Minister and Chairman for Privatization, Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo held a meeting with Chairman CDA regarding Jinnah Convention Center

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain in a group photograph with participant during certificate distribution ceremony of International Accreditation of TVET Institutes

Federal Minister for education and professional Training, Rana Tanveer hussain addressing during Certificate Distribution Ceremony of International Accreditation of TVET Institutes.

Cabinet approves Inter Government Commercial Transaction Act-2022