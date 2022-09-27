Federal Minister for Education and professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain talking with vice admiral Naveed Ashraf (HI) Deputy chief of Naval staff, Parliamentary Secretary education Ms. Zeb Jaffar also present

APP36-270922 ISLAMABAD

The chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed called on Federal Minister for science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch chairs a review meeting of all heads of attached organizations

Federal minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in a meeting with a delegation on the sideline of international telecommunication Union ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) at Bucharest

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meeting with US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed and other delegates

Federal Minister Maritime Affairs,Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari delivers a lecture on ''Maritime Economy'' at National Defence University Islamabad

Senior officers of international Labour Organisation (ILO) briefs FederalMinister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD Sajid Hussain Turi on impacts of floods on labours in thecountry

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan talking to the media at 180 Model Town

Public-private partnership key to improve standard of education: PM AJK

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing to the International Day of Peace ceremony at Higher Education Commission

Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing a presser as Deputy Chairman NFRCC

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with Ayaz Sadiq and members of MQM addressing press conference at MQM Pakistan Bahadrabad Markaz

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Minister of Housing and Works visits Park Road Housing Scheme, Islamabad a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Supreme Court Bar Association

